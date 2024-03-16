Short Interest in Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Decreases By 11.1%

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

Shares of BLHEF stock remained flat at $164.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $142.15 and a 52 week high of $164.00.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

