Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Decreases By 10.5%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Bolloré Trading Down 2.7 %
OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 43,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
Bolloré Company Profile
