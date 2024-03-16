Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Decreases By 10.5%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,900 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Bolloré Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS BOIVF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.49. 43,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.