Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Decreases By 15.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Bonterra Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 6,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.01.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
