Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Decreases By 15.4%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 265,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 6,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $168.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

