Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Increases By 12.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.
BYD Price Performance
Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,394. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.
About BYD
