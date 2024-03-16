Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Increases By 12.5%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 3,986,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

BYD Price Performance

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,394. BYD has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

