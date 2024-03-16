Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Rises By 71.7%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 71.7% from the February 14th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after buying an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after buying an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.58. 4,262,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,853. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

