Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Decreases By 21.4%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 6,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.53. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

