Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Rises By 39.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Up 10.3 %
Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 125,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,504. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.
About Cipher Mining
