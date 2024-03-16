Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Rises By 39.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 10.3 %

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 125,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,504. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

