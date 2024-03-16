Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Drops By 31.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cochlear Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.05. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. Cochlear has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Cochlear Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1%.

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

