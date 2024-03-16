Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Grows By 26.2%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 100,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 508,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 686,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 275,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.67. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.