Short Interest in Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Decreases By 22.2%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 1,757,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,252,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of CRLBF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,990. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

