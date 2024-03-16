Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Expands By 44.4%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

EIC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. 67,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,123. Eagle Point Income has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

