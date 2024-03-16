Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Rises By 48.2%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 14th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 485,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,611. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,758 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 837,166 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 558,869 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

