Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Increases By 75.4%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the February 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GELYY stock remained flat at $22.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $29.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

