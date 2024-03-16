Short Interest in Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Drops By 35.7%

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 652,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 14th total of 1,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greentown China Stock Performance

Shares of GTWCF stock remained flat at $0.96 during trading hours on Friday. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Greentown China Company Profile

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

