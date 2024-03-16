Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Increases By 53.6%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,622,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 14th total of 6,266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
