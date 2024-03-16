Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Increases By 53.6%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,622,400 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 14th total of 6,266,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at C$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.88 and a 12 month high of C$3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.41.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.