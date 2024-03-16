Short Interest in GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Rises By 72.7%

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the February 14th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GTBP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,505. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GT Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

