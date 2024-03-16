Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Grows By 52.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 29.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

In related news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 50,442 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $715,771.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,408,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,561,340.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,757 shares of company stock worth $1,589,997. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after purchasing an additional 156,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 1,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 905.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

