Short Interest in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Drops By 35.5%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

iHuman Price Performance

NYSE:IH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.91. 49,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,449. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.40. iHuman has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 17.78%.

iHuman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

