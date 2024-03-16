Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expands By 44.8%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

IBKR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. 1,819,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,341. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

