Short Interest in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Expands By 46.7%

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IperionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. 18,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,138. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IperionX has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

