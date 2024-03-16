Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Expands By 70.6%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

