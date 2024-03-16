Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Expands By 70.6%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the February 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
Shares of JREIF stock remained flat at $3,881.42 on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $3,881.42 and a 1-year high of $3,881.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,881.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Real Estate Investment
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.