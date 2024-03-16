Short Interest in Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Increases By 44.3%

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the February 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jiuzi worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JZXN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.06. 94,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,708. Jiuzi has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

