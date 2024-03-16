Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Increases By 33.5%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $38.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

