Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Increases By 33.5%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the February 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NATKY remained flat at $38.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $45.50.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
