Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Grows By 48.4%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 14th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
CXE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $3.67.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
