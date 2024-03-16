Short Interest in Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Grows By 18.2%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Nedbank Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658. Nedbank Group has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.4203 dividend. This is a positive change from Nedbank Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.