Short Interest in Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Expands By 27.7%

Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nexity Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXYAF remained flat at $26.85 during trading on Friday. Nexity has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Nexity Company Profile

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Residential Real Estate Development, Commercial Real Estate Development, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

