Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Expands By 28.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,417.7 days.

Shares of NN Group stock remained flat at $44.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. NN Group has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

