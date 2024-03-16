Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Expands By 28.2%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 425,300 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 14th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,417.7 days.
NN Group Price Performance
Shares of NN Group stock remained flat at $44.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 951. NN Group has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $44.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.
NN Group Company Profile
