Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Grows By 32.2%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,375,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 14th total of 17,687,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.

Paladin Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PALAF remained flat at $0.78 on Friday. 290,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,424. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Paladin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 14.93.

Paladin Energy’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

