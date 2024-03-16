Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 32.2%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,375,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 14th total of 17,687,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.1 days.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of PALAF remained flat at $0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 290,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,424. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 14.93.

Paladin Energy shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

