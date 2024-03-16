Short Interest in Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Drops By 28.6%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS POGS remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

Get Pioneer Oil and Gas alerts:

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.