Short Interest in Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Drops By 28.6%

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Price Performance
OTCMKTS POGS remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Pioneer Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Pioneer Oil and Gas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Oil and Gas
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.