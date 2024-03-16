Short Interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Drops By 29.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 14th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDCX Trading Up 0.6 %

TDCX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 431,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 8.16. TDCX has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Get TDCX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDCX

TDCX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.