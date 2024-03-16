Short Interest in ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH) Declines By 30.0%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 24,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ZKH Group Price Performance

Shares of ZKH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 45,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. ZKH Group has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

