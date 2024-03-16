Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Société BIC Price Performance

OTCMKTS BICEY traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091. Société BIC has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90.

About Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, gel ink pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, digital slates, and smart pens; art and craft kits; permanent and temporary tattoo markers; and pen and pencil refills.

