SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Purchases A$21,411.74 in Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Rock purchased 186,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,411.74 ($14,179.96).

Thomas (Tom) Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Thomas (Tom) Rock purchased 71,075 shares of SOCO stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,925.75 ($9,884.60).

SOCO Stock Performance

About SOCO

SOCO Corporation Ltd provides information technology consultancy services in Australia. It offers services in the areas of Microsoft licensing, information management, digital strategy and architecture, cloud advisory service, low-code apps, artificial intelligence, operations + finance, business automation, document management systems, intranets, enterprise resource planning, and other support.

