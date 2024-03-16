Solana Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $185.41 or 0.00280630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion and approximately $12.33 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000633 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC.
About Solana
Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 571,996,713 coins and its circulating supply is 443,787,270 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
