Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $190.74 million and approximately $979.45 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00016020 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.65 or 1.00245238 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010268 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00159914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00988729 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,798.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

