Sovryn (SOV) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $1.76 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and approximately $244,425.10 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn’s genesis date was August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The official website for Sovryn is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,678,287.2965897 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 1.85933233 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $269,118.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

