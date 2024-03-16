Steem Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $140.73 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,597.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.11 or 0.00593182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.01 or 0.00128076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00046333 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00049890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 457,919,518 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

