Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford Buys 1,300 Shares

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SJ traded up C$1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,552. Stella-Jones Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.17 and a twelve month high of C$85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.78.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7338893 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stella-Jones from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.57.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

