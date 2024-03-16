Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Hits $292.73 Million

Storj (STORJ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Storj has a total market cap of $292.73 million and approximately $51.05 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,769,787 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

