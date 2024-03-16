Sui Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Sui token can now be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.59408959 USD and is up 9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $703,408,728.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

