Sui (SUI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $1.03 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.59408959 USD and is up 9.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $703,408,728.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

