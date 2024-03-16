Sunburst Financial Group LLC Buys 29 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $755.36. 3,729,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $708.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

