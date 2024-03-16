Swipe (SXP) One Day Volume Hits $37.71 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Swipe coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $255.69 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 597,492,135 coins and its circulating supply is 597,491,638 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

