Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,507.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $208,760.00.

NASDAQ SYM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,618. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of -168.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $368.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

