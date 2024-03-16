TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ) Announces $0.04 Dividend

TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NETZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.93. 28,876 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73.

Get TCW Transform Systems ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of TCW Transform Systems ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETZ. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in TCW Transform Systems ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

About TCW Transform Systems ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Transform Systems ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.