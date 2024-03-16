The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. 9,247,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Allstate

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after acquiring an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,123,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.