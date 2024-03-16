The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Up 0.7 %

CGABL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

