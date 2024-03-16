The Root Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $117.94 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $117.94 million and $9.97 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.12188152 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $12,694,440.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

