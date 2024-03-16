Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $18,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $38.97.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.